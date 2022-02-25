Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.20” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.15 ($49.03).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €29.86 ($33.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.39. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.94 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €37.72 ($42.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

