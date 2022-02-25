Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

