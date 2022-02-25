Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.