Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Utilities Group PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Utilities Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 980 ($13.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $980.00.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

