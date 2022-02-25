JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 14163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 242,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

