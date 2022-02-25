JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

