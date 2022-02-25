John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.38

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $42.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 49,660 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
