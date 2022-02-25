John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.38

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $42.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 49,660 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

