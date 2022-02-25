Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $64.09. 38,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,551. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

