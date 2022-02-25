Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of JYNT opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.65 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. Joint has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

