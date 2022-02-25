JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €48.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $35.22. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

