JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 940

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

