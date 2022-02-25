JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Raised by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9,142.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

