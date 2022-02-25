JulSwap Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $438,362.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

