K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.86.

KNT stock opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 63.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

