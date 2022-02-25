Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaltura updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KLTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

