Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

KLTR opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

