Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Down 2%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.07). Approximately 933,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,000,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The firm has a market cap of £17.89 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

In other Kavango Resources news, insider Michael Moles bought 99,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £4,988.55 ($6,784.37).

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.