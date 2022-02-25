Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

