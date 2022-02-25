Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 9,664 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

