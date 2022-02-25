Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $510,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PKI opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

