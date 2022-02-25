Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $612,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

