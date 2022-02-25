Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetApp by 48.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 106,378 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

