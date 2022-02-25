Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $560,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $204.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

