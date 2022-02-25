Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.74. Keppel shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 310 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.