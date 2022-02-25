Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,029 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 295,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,680,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

