Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 43,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,315. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.
