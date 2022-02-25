Kevin C. Nash Sells 15,718 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.