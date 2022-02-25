KeyCorp Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $643.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

