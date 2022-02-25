KeyFi Price Up 3% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $933,230.49 and $1,891.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.