Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,795,210. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

KEYS stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

