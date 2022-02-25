Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

