Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KXSCF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

