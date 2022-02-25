Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347,386 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,216,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

