Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,261 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,818,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 350,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,853. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

