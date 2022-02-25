Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,345. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

