Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Danaher by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 71,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.50. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

