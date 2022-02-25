Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.58. 61,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,132. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.