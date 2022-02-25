Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Paychex by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 112,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.