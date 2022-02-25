Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $33,505.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEX stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

