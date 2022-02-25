Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €14.90 ($16.93) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.96 ($14.72).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.65 ($12.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €8.38 ($9.52) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

