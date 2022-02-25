Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.68) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 362 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.