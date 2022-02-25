Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

