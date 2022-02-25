Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

