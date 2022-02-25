Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 15,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $406.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $32.18.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading

