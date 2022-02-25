Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

