Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.
Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.