L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LBGUF stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

