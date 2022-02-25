Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

