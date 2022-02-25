Landshare Price Down 0% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004634 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $316,672.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00108614 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,798,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,747,235 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.