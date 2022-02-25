Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:LGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 78,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $554.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

