Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NYSE LGI opened at $18.22 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
