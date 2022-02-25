Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE LGI opened at $18.22 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

